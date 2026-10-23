Man pulled from Chicago River near LaSalle Street in Loop

Chicago police said a man is in good condition after he was pulled from the Chicago River downtown Thursday night.

Police said shortly after 8 p.m. officers and the Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit responded to the 300 block of N. LaSalle Street for a report of a person in the water.

The person, who police only said was an adult male, was pulled from the River and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be checked out. CPD said he had no reported injuries and was listed in good condition at last check.

No further information was immediately available. Why the man was in the water or how he got there was not immediately known.