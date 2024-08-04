Watch CBS News
Man on motorized bike struck by Jeep, critically hurt in Chicago West Side hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a red Jeep involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said around 9 p.m., a male on a motorized bike was heading westbound in the 4900 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was struck by the Jeep.

The Jeep left the scene after striking the victim, who suffered head trauma.

Fire crews took him to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.

