Man maced, shot inside apartment during robbery on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was maced and shot inside his apartment during an armed robbery Friday morning on the Near North Side, police said.
At 11:37 a.m., the 34-year-old victim responded to a knock on his door in the 14 West Elm apartments building from three unknown men who demanded his property. One of the offenders Maced the victim -- another displayed a firearm, according to police.
The victim and the offender begin to struggle in which the firearm discharged – striking the victim in the left hand.
The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
The 14 West Elm building, 14 W. Elm St., is an 18-story luxury residential building that also houses the Hangge-Uppe nightclub on the ground floor and in the basement.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
