Man maced, shot inside apartment during robbery on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was maced and shot inside his apartment during an armed robbery Friday morning on the Near North Side, police said.

BREAKING: Police on scene of armed robbery. Man robbed by three suspects, they took his jewelry and he was shot in the hand. Said to be in okay condition. Gathering more info now @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/oGibxvFq7f — Asal Rezaei (@asalrezaeitv) April 29, 2022

At 11:37 a.m., the 34-year-old victim responded to a knock on his door in the 14 West Elm apartments building from three unknown men who demanded his property. One of the offenders Maced the victim -- another displayed a firearm, according to police.

The victim and the offender begin to struggle in which the firearm discharged – striking the victim in the left hand.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The 14 West Elm building, 14 W. Elm St., is an 18-story luxury residential building that also houses the Hangge-Uppe nightclub on the ground floor and in the basement.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.