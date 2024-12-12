Man killed during shootout in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after a shootout Wednesday night in Logan Square.
Chicago police said a man was driving southbound in a grey-colored sedan just after 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Kimball Avenue when he exchanged gunfire with people inside a black SUV.
The man was hit in the head by gunfire and then crashed into two parked vehicles before coming to a stop. Fire crews took him to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.
As of Thursday morning, no arrests were made.
Police said the victim's sedan was stolen, and a weapon was recovered inside.
Area 5 detectives are investigating.