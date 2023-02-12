Man dies after being shot in head while inside car near UIC campus
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while sitting in a car on the Near West Side Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street around 1:42 a.m.
Police say the victim, 32, was inside his car when two unknown men approached and fired shots.
The victim was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests were made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.