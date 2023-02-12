Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot in head while inside car near UIC campus

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while sitting in a car on the Near West Side Sunday morning.  

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street around 1:42 a.m.

Police say the victim, 32, was inside his car when two unknown men approached and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests were made. 

February 12, 2023

