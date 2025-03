Man killed by CTA train after falling ono the tracks on Chicago's South Side

A man was hit and killed by a CTA Blue Line train after he fell onto the tracks on Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., Chicago police said the 40-year-old man was walking on the train platform, at the Western Station, when he fell onto the tracks.

Police said he was hit by the arriving train and later died at Stroger Hospital.

An investigation is underway.

Blue Line service has resumed and is running on a normal schedule.