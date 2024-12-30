Man killed, another hurt in two-vehicle crash in McHenry County, authorities say

WONDER LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — One man was killed and another was hurt Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in McHenry County.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said around 12:35 p.m., members of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and surrounding police and fire crews responded to the crash on Barnard Mill Road northwest of Summit Drive.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country pickup was traveling northwest on Barnard Mill Road, and a 2008 Mazda 6 was traveling southeast on Barnard Mill Road. For unknown reasons. The Mazda crossed the centerline of the roadway and hit the Chevrolet in an offset head-on crash in the northwest lane of travel, authorities said.

The Mazda then exited the roadway to the south, coming to rest in a wooded area. The Chevrolet remained in the roadway.

The Chevrolet driver, a 65-year-old man from Naples, Florida, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where their condition was stabilized. The Mazada driver, A 49-year-old man from Wonder Lake, died at the scene.

Airbags were deployed in each vehicle, and the drivers were wearing seat belts, authorities said.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office.

The Wonder Lake Fire Department, Richmond Fire Protection, McHenry Fire Protection District, and Wonder Lake Police Department also assisted with the crash.