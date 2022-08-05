Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in a South Side neighborhood on Thursday.

The 33-year-old victim was on the street in the 2600 block of East 75th Street at around 6:47 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 8:12 PM

