Man in critical condition, 12 displaced after a fire on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition and a dozen were displaced after a fire in Chicago Brighton Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out at a residence around 3 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Chicago police said a man was taken to Stroger Hospital with smoke inhalation in critical condition.

Twelve residents were displaced by the fire. A warming bus and humanitarian services were at the scene to help those displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.