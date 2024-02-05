Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition, 12 displaced after a fire on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition and a dozen were displaced after a fire in Chicago Brighton Park neighborhood. 

The fire broke out at a residence around 3 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue. 

Chicago police said a man was taken to Stroger Hospital with smoke inhalation in critical condition. 

Twelve residents were displaced by the fire. A warming bus and humanitarian services were at the scene to help those displaced. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

