Man in critical condition, 12 displaced after a fire on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition and a dozen were displaced after a fire in Chicago Brighton Park neighborhood.
The fire broke out at a residence around 3 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue.
Chicago police said a man was taken to Stroger Hospital with smoke inhalation in critical condition.
Twelve residents were displaced by the fire. A warming bus and humanitarian services were at the scene to help those displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.