Man hit, killed by speeding SUV in Chicago's Gage Park community

A man is dead after police said he was hit by a speeding sport-utility vehicle in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood Sunday night.

The crash happened at 10:47 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

A man was driving a gray sport-utility vehicle south on Western Avenue at a high speed when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian suffered bodily trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not hurt, but he ended up crashing into a light pole.

After the initial accident, a man was driving a blue car west on 51st Street at the scene and also struck the light pole on the ground. That driver declined medical attention, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the crash early Monday. Information about charges and citations was not immediately available.