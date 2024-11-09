Man found shot to death in parking lot in Chicago suburb, police say

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead after he was found shot in a parking lot Friday night in Schiller Park.

Police said just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the parking lot in the 10200 block of Irving Park Road, where they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim. He was then taken to Lutheran General Hospital by paramedics, where he died.

Schiller Park police and the Major Case Assistance Team are investigating the incident.

Police believed the shooting was an isolated incident and did not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Schiller Park Police Department at 847-678-4794.