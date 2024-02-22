Police find man shot to death in vacant lot on Chicago's South Side

Man found shot to death in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in Englewood Wednesday night.

Chicago police said just before midnight officers responded to the 5700 block of South May Street where they found the unidentified man in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area 1 detectives.