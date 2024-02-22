Watch CBS News
Local News

Police find man shot to death in vacant lot on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man found shot to death in Englewood, police say
Man found shot to death in Englewood, police say 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in Englewood Wednesday night.

Chicago police said just before midnight officers responded to the 5700 block of South May Street where they found the unidentified man in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area 1 detectives.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 4:50 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.