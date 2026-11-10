Man escapes from police custody at hospital in northwest Indiana

Police in northwest Indiana are searching for a man who escaped from custody after he was taken to the hospital after trying to disarm a police officer by grabbing his Taser during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Griffith police said Alton West III fled onto the Borman Expressway on Saturday after officers tried to pull him over. When his vehicle became disabled near the Indiana-Illinois state line, he ran off, and as officers gave chase, he tried to disarm one of the officers by grabbing his Taser.

After officers took West into custody, he was taken to the hospital for evaluation. While at the hospital, he removed his medical equipment and ran off.

Police said he is wanted on a felony arrest warrant charging him with resisting police, disarming a police officer, escape from custody, and operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.

If you see West or know where he is, police are asking you to call 911.