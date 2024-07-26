Man dies after being shot, dropped off at hospital on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night on the city's South Side.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street in the Park Manor neighborhood.
Police say officers responded to Jackson Park Hospital, where the victim, between 30-40 years of age, suffered a gunshot wound to his back. He was dropped off at the hospital by someone driving a white car, who then left the area.
The victim later died.
As of Friday, no arrests were made.
Area 1 detectives were investigating.