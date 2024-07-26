Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after being shot, dropped off at hospital on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man dies at hospital after being shot on South Side, police say
Man dies at hospital after being shot on South Side, police say 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Police say officers responded to Jackson Park Hospital, where the victim, between 30-40 years of age, suffered a gunshot wound to his back. He was dropped off at the hospital by someone driving a white car, who then left the area.

The victim later died.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.