Man dies after being hit by wheel of trailer while on e-scooter on highway in Gurnee, Illinois

A man died over the weekend, nearly two weeks after the e-scooter he was riding was hit by the wheel of a trailer in the far north Chicago suburb of Gurnee.

On Monday, July 27, around 5:25 p.m., Gurnee police were called to northbound Route 41, or Skokie Highway, near the Grand Avenue exit.

Domingo Ocampo, 60, of Park City, had been riding his electric scooter north on the shoulder of Route 41 while the pickup truck, which was pulling a trailer, was also traveling north on the highway, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

Two wheels broke loose from the trailer, and one of the wheels hit Ocampo, the coroner's office said.

Ocampo was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Gurnee, where he died on Saturday, Aug. 8, the Coroner's office said.

An autopsy determined that he died from complications from blunt force head injuries from the accident.

Gurnee police and the Major Crash Assistance Team continued to investigate Monday.