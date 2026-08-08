Man dies in Hammond, Indiana, house fire, officials say

One person died when they were trapped in a house fire in Hammond, Indiana, early Saturday morning.

Hammon fire officials said they were called to a report of a house fire in the 5400 block of White Oak Avenue at 4:40 a.m. When they got there, bystanders told them someone might be trapped inside the home.

As fire crews fought the blaze, with heavy fire and smoke pouring from the second-floor window, other firefighters went in to search the home. They said they quickly found a man inside, but he had already succumbed to his injuries and died.

No other deaths or injuries were reported in this fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hammond Fire Department inspection bureau and the State Fire Marshal.

No further information was immediately available. The man who died has not yet been identified.