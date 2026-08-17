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1 man dies, another is hospitalized after falling into water near Chicago's 31st Street Beach

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez, Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

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One man died and another was hospitalized after falling into Lake Michigan near the 31st Street Beach on Sunday night.

Police said at 11:06 p.m. Sunday, three men were walking somewhere along the lake when they all fell in.

A witness and first responders from the Chicago Fire Department pulled the men from the water, police said.

One of the men inhaled water, and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Another man was taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center in fair condition after also inhaling water, police said.

Video from the scene showed a pile of shoes on the sidewalk near the water and sand. Caution tape was stretched across the area, and the Chicago Fire Department scuba team was spotted at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

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