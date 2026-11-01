Man dies after electric vehicle crashes, catches fire in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood

A man died early Sunday when the electric vehicle he was driving crashed and caught fire in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

At 12:47 a.m., the 34-year-old man was driving a black electric vehicle in the 11300 block of South Western Avenue when he lost control and crashed into a tree, police said.

The car immediately caught fire, and the man could not get out.

The Fire Department came and put out the fire, and found the man unresponsive in the driver's seat, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no one else in the car.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the crash Sunday morning.