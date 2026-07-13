Man dies in boating accident on Lake Michigan offshore from Hammond, Indiana

A man died in a boating accident this past weekend on Lake Michigan offshore from Lake County, Indiana.

At 11:34 p.m. Saturday, first responders were called to Hammond Marina after a report that a boat had hit the breakwall there, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A man was found on the breakwall unresponsive. First responders performed CPR and took him to an area hospital, but the man, Herman Woods, 66, of Round Lake Beach, Illinois, did not make it. He died at the hospital.

The cause of the boating accident remained under investigation Monday morning.