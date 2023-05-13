Watch CBS News
Shooting inside lobby of South Side apartment leaves 1 man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was killed after being shot inside the lobby of an apartment building on the city's South Side Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:43 a.m., in the 2700 block of South State Street in Dearborn Homes.

Police said the 30-year-old man was standing inside the building when he got into an argument with an unknown man who produced a handgun and fired shots – striking the victim.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the left side of the torso and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests were made. 

