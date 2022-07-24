Man dead, woman wounded during argument with offender in Back of the Yards residence

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead and a woman is wounded after an argument inside a residence in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Winchester.

Police said a male offender and a 25-year-old woman were in an argument inside a residence when the victim, 37, attempted to intervene.

The offender produced a firearm and began firing shots in the direction of the victims, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was shot in her right armpit and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

The incident appears to be domestic related, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.