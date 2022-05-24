Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for killer after man stabbed to death on CTA Blue Line train

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Man dead after stabbing on CTA Blue Line train
Man dead after stabbing on CTA Blue Line train 01:42

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a stabbing on a CTA Blue Line train Monday night.

Police said the stabbing took place around 10:40 p.m. near the Clinton Street station on a northbound train. 

Police found the victim, identified as 43-year-old James Parsons, inside the train with stab wounds to the chest. Parsons later died at Stroger Hospital. 

Police have not released information on what led to the stabbing, but have released surveillance images of the attacker, who was wearing a blue hoodie, a white or gray baseball cap, and what appear to be blue sweatpants.

screenshot-2022-05-24-142222.png
Surveillance camera footage shows the man suspected of stabbing another man to death on a CTA Blue Line train on May 23, 2022. Chicago Police

Police said the attacker stabbed the victim multiple times, and then got off the train at the LaSalle stop.

Safety continues to be a major concern on CTA trains. 

Chicago police asked anyone with information on the stabbing to contact Area 3 Detectives at (312) 746-8261.

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 5:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.