Man critically wounded, shot inside vehicle in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and wounded inside his vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 3:39 a.m., the 33-year-old victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 7700 block of South Kingston when he was shot by two unknown offenders.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.