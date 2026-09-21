Man in critical condition after fire in Park Ridge, Illinois

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a house fire in Park Ridge, Illinois, this past weekend.

Park Ridge Fire Chief Jeff Sorensen said around 12:45 p.m., firefighters and police were called to a house in the 2000 block of Milton Avenue. Police arrived first, and a neighbor told them there was someone inside, Sorensen said.

The fire was burning on the first floor and in the basement of the house. Firefighters rescued the man from the basement.

The man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition, Sorensen said. The chief said the man has a chance for survival.

Sorensen said there were "many domestic possessions in the house" — suggestive or hoarding conditions — and firefighters had to make sure they could work their way through the house and put out the fire. Thus, it took 45 minutes to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday morning.