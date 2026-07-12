Man charged with trespassing at Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home on 4th of July, police report shows

A man is now charged with trespassing at Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's home in Chicago.

The incident happened the night of July 4.

According to the police report, 46-year-old Dwayne Milton was seen on camera allegedly jumping over a fence and walking in the backyard of Pritzker's house.

He was quickly arrested and he admitted to officers he had an outstanding warrant in Cook County for shoplifting.

There is no indication he had a weapon or even knew it was the governor's house.

Milton is due in court July 27.

No further information was released.