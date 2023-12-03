Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with murder in Roseland shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the murder of a 40-year-old man in the Roseland neighborhood earlier this year.

Daeshawn Hill, 21, of Chicago, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He was arrested by police on Friday in the 400 block of Miami Street in Park Forest, Illinois.

Hill was identified as the offender who shot and killed the victim in the 0-100 block of West 113th Street just before 1 p.m. on April 30.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on December 3, 2023 / 7:41 AM CST

