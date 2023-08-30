Chicago man charged with child endangerment after 8-year-old shot, killed inside East Garfield Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man was charged after an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed inside an East Garfield Park home earlier this month.

Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested 41-year-old Ramon Sumerlin on Monday, in the 11400 block of South Elizabeth Street.

Police said Sumerlin left the boy alone on Aug. 15, around 4:34 a.m., inside a residence, in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street.

The victim found a gun inside the home and was discharged once - hitting the child in the chest, according to police.

The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy at Jacari Brown.

Sumerlin was placed into custody and charged with child endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.