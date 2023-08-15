8-year-old shot and killed inside home in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a home in East Garfield Park Tuesday morning.

Around 4:25 a.m., police found the boy inside the home, in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street, with another male juvenile. Police found a gun inside the home.

Police said the gun was discharged once and hit the child.

The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

An investigation is underway.