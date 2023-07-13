Chicago man charged with robbing, shooting victim in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after shooting another man, leaving him seriously hurt during a robbery in West Pullman earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Martel Erving, 41, was arrested by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 8500 block of South Crandon Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the person who, on July 4, shot the 25-year-old victim after taking his belongings in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue.

Erving was placed into custody and received three felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and armed robbery.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.