Man charged with attempted murder of 48-year-old in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after allegedly shooting and seriously wounding another in the South Austin neighborhood back in June.

Maurice Holmes, 31, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon – possession by a felon, and one felony count of armed habitual criminal.

Holmes was arrested on Tuesday in the 100 block of North Waller Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the offender who on June 19 shot and seriously wounded a 48-year-old man at the same location.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Holmes is due in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.