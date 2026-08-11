Man charged in stabbing death of woman in Albany Park

A man was charged with the stabbing death of a woman in Chicago's Albany Park on Sunday morning.

Chicago police said Ankur Patel, 31, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder.

On August 9, police found the woman unresponsive in a home in the 4800 block of North Avers Avenue with a stab wound to the neck.

The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Patel was arrested around nine hours later.

He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.