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Man charged in stabbing death of woman in Albany Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A man was charged with the stabbing death of a woman in Chicago's Albany Park on Sunday morning. 

Chicago police said Ankur Patel, 31, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder.

On August 9, police found the woman unresponsive in a home in the 4800 block of North Avers Avenue with a stab wound to the neck.

The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Patel was arrested around nine hours later. 

He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday. 

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