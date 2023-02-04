Chicago man charged with shooting woman in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing charges after shooting a woman in the South Shore neighborhood last month.

Police arrested Markis Smith, 23, on Thursday, in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue.

He was identified as the person who, on Jan. 29, shot the 23-year-old victim, in the 2500 block of East 67th Street.

Police say around 9:25 p.m. that evening, the victim was walking down the street when she was shot in the stomach in a domestic-related incident. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No further information was available.