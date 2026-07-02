Man charged with sexually assaulting woman on Chicago's 606 Trail, ordered detained

A man was ordered detained until trial Thursday in the sexual assault of a woman at the western edge of Chicago's 606 Trail.

Ricardo Colon, 56, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A judge ordered him to be held until trial Thursday.

At 7:05 a.m. this past Sunday, June 28, a 32-year-old woman and her husband were jogging on the 606 trail near the western edge at Lawndale Avenue, on the cusp of the Logan Square and Humboldt Park neighborhoods, according to a proffer by Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Karen Carothers. The woman's husband ran ahead, and the woman kept running alone, prosecutors said.

Colon, a stranger to the woman, grabbed her by the neck from behind and put her in a chokehold, prosecutors alleged. The woman tried to pull her forward and break away from Colon, but he overpowered her and threw her to the ground with his hands still on her neck, prosecutors said.

Colon then grabbed the woman's breasts, prosecutors alleged. The woman broke free momentarily, stood up, and tried to escape, but Colon grabbed her again, pushed her back on the ground, and knelt on top of her, prosecutors alleged.

Colon held the woman down by the neck and collarbone and sexually molested her over her clothes, prosecutors alleged. The woman screamed for help in both English and Spanish and fought Colon when he was on top of her, prosecutors alleged.

The woman pushed Colon off her body and kicked him, prosecutors said. She went on to follow Colon and kick him again, and he stumbled from the entrance to the trail back and then halfway down the street before he fell, prosecutors said.

Another woman was awoken by the victim screaming for help, and alerted her husband, prosecutors said. The husband left their house barefoot and told the victim and Colon that he was calling 911, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, the wife came outside armed with an aluminum bat and stayed with the victim, prosecutors said. The husband took the bat and followed Colon, while the victim detailed the assault as she outcried to the wife and then to the husband when he came back, prosecutors said.

With the bat still in hand, the husband and another person caught up with Colon and detained him until police came and took him into custody, prosecutors said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was treated for her injuries, prosecutors said. She had suffered bruising to her left ankle, the left side of her neck, her right knee, her wrist, and her forearm, as well as swelling to her hand and a twisted and swollen ankle, prosecutors said.

Colon was also treated for injuries he suffered during the struggle, prosecutors said. Colon initially denied attacking the woman, saying they had just "bumped into" each other, prosecutors said. Colon then went on to admit he grabbed the victim when she was tying her shoes, and said he grabbed her by the wrists and pulled toward him, prosecutors said.

Colon also told investigators that he gets "the urge" to touch women's buttocks, and said "weird things" happen to him and sometimes he gets confused about whether he's dreaming, prosecutors said. Police found condoms and lubricant on Colon's person when he was arrested, and he said he always carries condoms with him, prosecutors said.

Colon has a record for domestic battery dating back to 2001, when prosecutors said he punched his wife multiple times, kicked her, and pushed her in an alley.