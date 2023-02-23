Watch CBS News
Man charged with armed robbery, carjacking in Auburn Gresham

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with robbing and carjacking another man in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in October.

The Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce arrested Kentreall Allen, 31, on Tuesday, in the 2300 block of W. 81st Place.

He was identified as the person who, on Oct. 5 around 2:05 p.m., robbed and carjacked a 27-year-old man, in the 1200 block of West 87th Street.

Allen is facing two charges of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.                                 

First published on February 23, 2023 / 10:24 AM

