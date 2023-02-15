Man charged after being shot by police in Lawndale altercation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is facing multiple criminal charges after he was shot and wounded by police in the North Lawndale neighborhood this week.

Javontay Kindred, 25, of the South Austin neighborhood, is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, and two felony weapons counts.

Police said on Monday, Kindred had been in possession of a gun as he fled from officers conducting an investigatory stop in the 2100 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

Officers pursued Kindred, and an officer shot and wounded him, police said.

Chicago Fire Department officials Monday that he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Monday that the Civilian Office Of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating what led to the police shooting.