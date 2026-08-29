Man charged in October 2025 crash that killed 2 passengers in Great Grand Crossing

Nearly a year after a deadly crash in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police have arrested the man they say caused the collision.

Gregory Carter, 28, of Chicago, was charged with two felony counts of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, and one misdemeanor count of speeding 35 mph over the limit.

Police say on Oct. 17, Carter allegedly was driving near 75th and Vincennes when he hit another car.

An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man in Carter's car died. Two other people in his car were also hurt.

A 37-year-old woman was initially cited for failing to yield on a left turn.

Carter is expected to appear in court on Saturday.