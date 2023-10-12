Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged in North Side armed carjacking, robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing and carjacking a 31-year-old man in Lincoln Park earlier this week.

Noah Sydney, 18, was arrested just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 4700 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Chicago police say he was identified as the offender who took a car at gunpoint from the victim in the 2200 block of North Seminary Avenue less than an hour earlier.

Sydney was placed into custody and charged with three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, and resisting arrest.

He is due to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 5:01 AM

