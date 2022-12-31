Man charged with discharging firearm on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with shooting at another man on the Near West Side.
Chicago police arrested Kristopher Klimala, 30, in the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street Thursday around 3:45 a.m.
He was identified as the person who, minutes earlier, fired shots at a 28-year-old man on the same block.
The victim was not injured.
Klimala was placed into custody without incident and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.
He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.
No additional information was available.
