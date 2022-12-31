Watch CBS News
Man charged with discharging firearm on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with shooting at another man on the Near West Side.

Chicago police arrested Kristopher Klimala, 30, in the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street Thursday around 3:45 a.m.

He was identified as the person who, minutes earlier, fired shots at a 28-year-old man on the same block.

The victim was not injured.

Klimala was placed into custody without incident and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No additional information was available. 

First published on December 31, 2022 / 7:31 AM

