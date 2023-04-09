Chicago man charged with murder in South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges in the shooting death of a woman on the city's South Side.

Chicago police arrested Sonnie Martin, 37, around 1 a.m. Friday, in the 7600 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Auburn Gresham.

Martin was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, shot and killed a 45-year-old woman, in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street.

He was also in possession of narcotics, according to police.

Martin was placed into custody and charged with three felony counts of first-degree murder, possession of cannabis, and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.