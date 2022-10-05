Man charged with murder of 2 men Lawndale double shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with the murder of two men in the Lawndale neighborhood last month.

Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Absalom Coakley, 29, Monday in the Near North Side.

He was identified as the suspect who, on Sept. 25, shot and killed both men, 29 and 30, in the 1300 block of South Harding.

Coakley was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

He is due to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.