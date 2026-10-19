Chicago man charged in beating death of girlfriend in East Garfield Park

A Chicago man has been charged with the beating death of his girlfriend at their apartment in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Connor Williams, 34, is charged with two counts of murder.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers found 59-year-old Keri Chappell dead on the ground in her apartment in the 3500 block of West Flournoy Street, according to a Chicago Police Department arrest report.

Connor Williams, 34, is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 59-year-old Keri Chappell. Chicago Police Department

Chappell had suffered visible trauma to her head and body. According to the arrest report, around noon on Friday, Chappell had gone to the 11th District police station to file a domestic battery report, telling officers that Williams had grabbed her by the hair, pulling chunks of hair from her scalp, and headbutted her in the face, causing an abrasion on her lip.

Williams admitted having a recent argument with the victim and was arrested at the scene shortly after officers found Chappell's body.

He was due to appear in court on Monday for a detention hearing.