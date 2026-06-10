Man charged with mail thefts in Chicago area going back three years

A man has been charged with multiple acts of mail theft and burglary in the Chicago area dating back up to three years.

Ahmad Salamah, 32, of Harwood Heights, was arraigned on Thursday of last week on three felony counts of burglary, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

Salamah was arrested after being identified as a suspect in numerous mail thefts and burglaries going back to May 2023, the USPIS said.

He was charged by the Illinois Attorney General's office following an investigation by the USPIS and the police departments in suburban Harwood Heights and Summit.

"This arrest is a statement that mail theft will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," said Nicholas Bucciarelli, inspector in charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said in a news release. "The Postal Inspection Service will continue to partner with other law enforcement agencies to collectively pursue criminals who victimize postal customers."

The investigation is not over, and more charges are possible, the USPIS said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of mail theft should contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or online.