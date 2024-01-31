Chicago man charged in knifepoint robbery on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with robbing a 44-year-old man at knifepoint in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last year.

Ladarius Harris, 33, was arrested by Chicago police officers and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was charged with three counts of robbery including armed and aggravated with the indication of being armed.

Police said Harris was identified as the offender who, on Jan. 30, 2023, robbed the victim of his belongings in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Harris was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.