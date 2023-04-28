Suspect charged in deadly stabbing in Mayfair due in court Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man is due in court facing charges in a deadly stabbing.
Police say there was some sort of fight between the suspect and a 56-year-old man at an apartment, in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue in the Mayfair neighborhood.
At some point, he took out a knife stabbing the victim multiple times.
He faces first-degree murder charges.
It's not clear the relationship between the two men.
