Suspect charged in deadly stabbing in Mayfair due in court Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man is due in court facing charges in a deadly stabbing.

Police say there was some sort of fight between the suspect and a 56-year-old man at an apartment, in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue in the Mayfair neighborhood.

At some point, he took out a knife stabbing the victim multiple times.

He faces first-degree murder charges.

It's not clear the relationship between the two men.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 8:18 AM

