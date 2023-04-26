Watch CBS News
Stabbing in Mayfair apartment leaves man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed to death in a fight in the Mayfair neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

At 1 p.m., a 56-year-old man was in an apartment with a 23-year-old man in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, when they got into a fight.

The younger man took out a knife and stabbed the older man multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to Community First Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not specify the relationship, if any, between the two men.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

