Man charged in Chicago mass shooting that left girl dead, 10 other people injured

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in a deadly mass shooting that took place in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood in April. 

Octaviano Romero, 39, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and 10 counts of attempted murder. 

On April 13, 9-year-old Ariana Molina was killed and 10 other people, including three other children, were injured in a shooting at a family gathering. 

ariana-molina.jpg
Ariana Molina, 9, was shot and killed in a mass shooting during a family gathering in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on April 13, 2024. Ten of her relatives were wounded in the shooting, including three other children. GoFundMe

Ariana's father, Jose Molina, said all the victims were family members and were celebrating his sister's confirmation. Ariana was in the front yard when she was shot in the head. Her mother was shot in the back. His two nephews, ages 1 and 7, were injured. 

Officials said the ages of the adult victims ranged from 19 to 40.  

Romero appeared in court for a detention hearing on Monday. 

