Chicago man charged with aggravated battery in Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged after striking two people and shooting another during a fight in Garfield Park.



Police arrested 34-year-old Michael Roquemore, 34, on Monday, in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue just before 3 a.m.

He was identified as the person who, 20 minutes earlier, battered a 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman before opening fire - striking a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of the 3800 block of West Harrison Street.

Responding officers located Roquemore and he was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one misdemeanor count of battery, and received one citation for gun offender duty to report.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.