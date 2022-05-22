Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged in firing shots at off-duty sheriff's officer in Millennium Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing felony charges after shooting at an off-duty sheriff's officer in Millennium Park Friday night.

Police said 22-year-old Jordan Jackson is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in public, no FOCCA/FOID.

Jackson was identified as the offender displaying a handgun in the 300 block of East Randolph Friday night.

Chicago Police said, around 7:20 p.m., Jackson refused to be wanded at an entrance into Millennium Park on Monroe Street, and then jumped a fence.

As security officers approached him, he turned and fired shots.

An off-duty sheriff's officer returned fire, striking Jackson, who ran into nearby Maggie Daley Park and then to the Riverwalk near Columbus Drive. He was taken into custody after hopping onto a party boat nearby.

Fire officials confirmed he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, CPD Marine Unit located the gun used in the shooting.

He is due in bond on Sunday. 

First published on May 22, 2022 / 10:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.