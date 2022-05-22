Man charged in firing shots at off-duty sheriff's officer in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing felony charges after shooting at an off-duty sheriff's officer in Millennium Park Friday night.

Police said 22-year-old Jordan Jackson is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in public, no FOCCA/FOID.

Jackson was identified as the offender displaying a handgun in the 300 block of East Randolph Friday night.

Chicago Police said, around 7:20 p.m., Jackson refused to be wanded at an entrance into Millennium Park on Monroe Street, and then jumped a fence.

As security officers approached him, he turned and fired shots.

An off-duty sheriff's officer returned fire, striking Jackson, who ran into nearby Maggie Daley Park and then to the Riverwalk near Columbus Drive. He was taken into custody after hopping onto a party boat nearby.

Fire officials confirmed he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, CPD Marine Unit located the gun used in the shooting.

He is due in bond on Sunday.