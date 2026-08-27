Man charged with exposing himself to woman in school parking lot in Oak Lawn, Illinois

A man was arrested and charged this week with exposing himself to a woman in the parking lot of a school in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Oak Lawn police said at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, they were called for a public indecency incident in the parking lot of Hannum Elementary School, 9800 S. Tripp Ave.

A woman told police that while she was walking her dog, a man pulled up in a gray sport-utility vehicle. He asked to pet the woman's dog in the north parking lot of the school, police said.

When the woman came up to the SUV, she noticed the man was exposing himself, police said.

The woman walked away and called police. Officers said witnesses had also seen a similar SUV, and noted that it appeared not to have any doors.

At the time of the incident, teachers, students, and members of the community were still on school grounds for afterschool programs, police said. School staff were notified, and it was determined that no children or teachers had seen the man expose himself, police said.

Investigators reviewed security footage and used license plate readers to track down the SUV. On Wednesday, police detectives arrested John R. Schlosser, 49, of Oak Lawn.

Schlosser was charged with Class 4 felony public indecency involving exposure within 500 feet of an elementary school. He was released pending a detention hearing set for Friday at the Bridgeview Cook County Courthouse.