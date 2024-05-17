Man charged with driving drunk, killing teen in crash in north Chicago suburbs

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- A 21-year-old man was charged Friday night with driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a teenage boy in Glenview this past weekend.

Taeyoung Kim of Northbrook was charged with two counts of aggravated under the influence causing death and great bodily harm, reckless homicide, and other drunken driving counts and traffic violations, in the crash that killed 17-year-old Marko Niketic.

Glenview police said Kim was behind the wheel of the Mustang that hit the Mercedes Niketic was driving in the 1200 block of East Lake Avenue, near Meadow Lane, at 11:08 p.m. Sunday.

Niketic died at the scene. Two others – including Niketic's girlfriend – were injured and taken to area hospitals.

Niketic was a senior at Glenbrook South High School and was about to graduate.

Funeral services for Niketic were held Thursday morning.

Kim is set to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday.